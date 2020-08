Officials say they were exhausted and couldn't make it to shore.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Seven people had to be rescued from the Lehigh River Saturday night in Luzerne County.

The call went out around 10 p.m. for two kayakers and five people on tubes unable to make it to the shore.

Officials on scene say the group started their adventure around 1:00 p.m. and made a call from the water to family for help.

Bear Creek and Germania dive teams conducted the water rescue.