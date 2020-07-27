Disc golf in Wilkes-Barre

An event hopes to bring people together to pick up a new hobby.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to pick up a new outdoor hobby: disc golfing.

Folks met up at Nesbitt park in Wilkes-Barre to learn about the sport.

A local retail store brought out a variety of starter discs for people to try out.

Experienced players also showed up to help assist newer players and encourage them to get into the game.

Disc golfing involves a mini frisbee type object.

The goal is to throw the disc at the target using similar rules to golf.

It is usually played on a course with 9-18 holes.

"Disk golf has really taken off I've been playing on and off for a couple years, and got some people that just got involved so they're coming down today and we're going to throw some discs, give some pointers and in the welcome to the sport," said organizer Joe Poplawski.