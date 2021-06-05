Dinosaur drive-thru experience comes to Mountain Top

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Families were transported back to prehistoric times at a fundraiser in Luzerne County.
The Mountain Top Welcome Club hosted a drive-thru dinosaur adventure at Crestwood High School.
For $12 per car, families could drive through and check out all the different dinosaurs, from T.rexes to Pterodactyls.
Organizers say they've been planning the fundraiser for about a year now.
All the money raised will go towards creating scholarships for Crestwood students.
"It's very neat, very realistic. It's like we're on a safari here," said Jack Minet of Mountain Top.
The Dinosaur experience was courtesy of Jurassic Wonder, a company that hosts drive-thru events like this one all along the east coast.
The drive-thru exhibit continues on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.