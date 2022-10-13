'Dinner for Kids' held in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Making sure kids don't go to bed hungry that's the goal behind a fundraiser held at Misericordia University.
"Dinners for Kids" was formed 11 years ago, providing daily dinners to at-risk children.
"You know these kids can't be successful in school if they're not well nourished. They can't be active and fit if they're not well nourished, so what we really really want our friends and neighbors to know is great programs like dinners for kids are here," said John Cosgrove, Honoree CEO AllOne Foundation & Charities.
The program feeds over 190 kids in Wilkes-Barre, Dallas, and West Side areas.
