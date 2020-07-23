Diners celebrate National Hot Dog Day in Luzerne County

Customers explained what makes a good hot dog.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — National Hot Dog Day is Ashley Kapral's favorite day and it's not just because she's a general manager at Ranch Wagon in Dallas Township, home of the famous "long dog."

"My favorite food is hot dogs and it's National Hot Dog Day. So I love hot dogs, I love them in my eggs for breakfast, I love them as my lunch with sauerkraut, it's the best thing," Kapral said.

Every hot dog place in Luzerne County has its own secret but Kapral is obviously partial to a special recipe.

"The perfect hot dog, well my favorite hot dog is actually a Ranch Wagon hot dog and it is with our sauerkraut and then with relish, mustard, and onion, which is like our relish everything with kraut," she said. "The best thing, cause I'm a Polish girl so I love kraut."

Hot dog places, like Abe's on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, have been around for decades.

They have withstood the tests of time and a pandemic.

Customers including Fred Franciso of Wilkes-Barre explained why that is.

"This is the best place there is. I've been coming here since I was a little kid like I says my wife tells me to come here all the time, this is the only place we go for hot dogs," Franciso said.

"It's their connection with the people, I mean those big franchises, they don't know your name, they don't know who you are, but these small 'Mom & Pop' places, they do! And that's what makes them successful," Wilkes-Barre resident Tracey Potter said. "I mean just over there a minute ago I couldn't think of the name the soda was, I mean the heat's getting to me and they're like, 'you want a birch beer?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah I do.'"

Customers shared their special orders for the perfect hot dog.

"Their chili, their chili is fantastic, matter of fact I don't get the mustard or the onions, I just get the chili, that's how good it is," said Franciso.