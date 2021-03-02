Digging out in the Back Mountain after storm dumps several more inches

Bonnie Greenwood was digging out her driveway; she says the amount of snow would have been worse if it wasn't for the help from a snowplow.



“We had a plow truck come yesterday to plow us out but we got about eight more inches overnight so we're re-digging now to try to get us out,” said Greenwood.



Over at Jesse Walton's home a couple of streets over, Walton's two kids were getting into a serious snowball fight as he finished clearing the driveway so the rest of the week could be taking the kids on a snow day adventure.



“We're going to go sleigh riding tomorrow or Thursday. Yup, we're going to go to Tech. We're going go down the hill a couple of times, hopefully,” said Walton.



Employees at 415 Pro Hardware say now that the roads have been cleared, plenty of people have been coming in to restock on snow removal supplies.



Mackenzie Love says rock salt has been in high demand.



“We had a lot of people coming in, buying a lot of rock salt. We've through quite a few pallets,” said Love. “We just had to four more today.”



Rock salt was exactly what brought customer John Bozniak to 415 Pro Hardware.



“I'm dug out but now I need rock salt for when it's going to be freezing now. It's a quite a bit of snow and it's going to turn into ice. And I'm all out of the Quick Joe,” said Bozniak.