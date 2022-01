There was a large police presence on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators say the victim met with two other people in a vehicle on South Main Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot after a dispute and struggle and was treated at a hospital.

Police in Wilkes-Barre believe this is an isolated incident.