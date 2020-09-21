Detours over as ramp project nears completion

Detours from a construction project that's been underway for years in Luzerne County are now over, and business owners and drivers are breathing a sigh of relief.

PLAINS, Pa. — For the first time since April of 2019, drivers heading out of the Luzerne County's Back Mountain on the Cross Valley Expressway can now take Exit 3 toward Plains Township and Wilkes-Barre.

"Yeah, not to make the U-turn or the detour so that's nice not to run late anymore," said Austin Parry of Hanover Township.

There's currently some congestion on 309 South coming out of the Back Mountain while crews remove barriers from the River Street Exit (#3) It's expected to reopen tomorrow after more than a year @WNEP #timelapse pic.twitter.com/pvonpUiTD8 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) September 17, 2020

PennDOT closed the ramp to replace portions of it. Prior to work on this ramp, the opposing ramp was also redone.

"Years of ramps closed on the Cross Valley, really upset our traffic flow with people coming and going and we leave. We're really happy that it's coming to an end," said Larry Danko.

Danko says he lost some members to his gym — Danko's All American Fitness —because of the closure. The detour forced drivers to go to the next exit on the Cross Valley, turn around, and get back on to exit coming from the other direction. Danko is hoping this means the return of people to the gym.

"There's always an excuse not to go into it. That that was one of them. That was one of the big ones. You know some people would get it, did come in and it'd be, you know, the angry, you know the ramps and, you know, and then in between that River Street — I don't know if you remember — was all dug up with sewer lines. So it was, it was a mess for three years," Danko said