Detour traffic in Luzerne County worries walkers

As PennDOT works underneath Route 118 in Lehman Township, walkers on the detour route are on alert for heavier traffic.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Work is underway on Route 118 in Lehman Township as PennDOT works to replace drainage pipes underneath the road.

Route 118 is a busy road for both cars and trucks. Car traffic is being detoured around Harveys Lake. Some trucks are not allowed and are detoured on Routes 29 and 309.

The car detour brings drivers to Route 415, Lakeside Drive, where many others walk or bike to take in the view.

"I'm retired and living the dream enjoying my retirement and love to exercise, stay healthy, and in order for me to have a long retirement, it's important that I walk, and I love walking around this beautiful lake. It's beautiful," says Ellen Malone, who spends her summers at the lake.

Pedestrians tell Newswatch 16 they're accustomed to traffic and do what they can to stay safe. But during this detour, they're going to be on high alert because a lot of this detour traffic is not used to dealing with the heavy pedestrian traffic here at the lake.

"I often worry about that because there isn't a lot of leeway between the road and the lake itself. So you have to be very careful, and we are. But it's amazing the speed of traffic that goes around and like that's always concerning for us, for sure," added Malone.

While the detour is in place, she will make sure to wear bright colors to stay safe.

"We've noticed an uptick in traffic, definitely, and we anticipate there's going to be more and more, so hopefully they get whatever work they need to get done quickly so we can enjoy the peacefulness of the lake," Malone added.

PennDOT says the detour will go into effect Monday at 7 p.m., and crews hope to have traffic back to normal later this week.

CAR DETOUR:

SR 415 North for 3.8 miles;

Turn right onto Church Road for .4 miles;

Turn left onto Outlet-Loyalville Road for 2.2 miles;

Make a slight left turn onto Hickory Tree Road and travel .9 miles;

Make a right turn onto Pine Tree Road and travel 390 feet; and

Turn right onto SR 29 for 1.1 miles to PA-118.

TRUCK DETOUR: