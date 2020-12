People are hitting the road for the holiday despite warnings from health experts to stay home.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People are hitting the road for Christmas despite warnings from health experts to stay home for the holidays.

Newswatch 16 found travelers checking in for flights at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Tuesday morning.

AAA expects 34 million fewer travelers this holiday season.

