Derby party at Mohegan Pennsylvania

PLAINS, Pa. — A casino in Luzerne County got in on the fun of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.



To celebrate the 149th derby, Mohegan Pennsylvania near Wilkes-Barre hosted a party complete with food, drinks and of course, gambling.



There was even a hat revue. Gift cards were given out as prizes for the best-dressed couple and most creative.



Many people at the casino were rooting for the Schuylkill County born and bred Angel of Empire.



The events director says many people were excited to have a local horse in the mix.