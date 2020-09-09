Department of Health: Flu shots are vital this year

This year Pennsylvania's Department of Health received more than 860 thousand doses of the Flu vaccine.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Each fall the Department of Health reminds Pennsylvanians to get a flu shot.

While the Secretary of Health always notes how important it is, she says this year amid the pandemic, it's even more so.

"This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot," said Dr. Rachel Levine, The Secretary of Health.

Ron Taffera of Bear Creek Village was one of the people who got the vaccine today.

He says he's gotten the shot every year since the vaccine became available and has never gotten the flu.

"Suppose I got the virus and I got the flu, I would probably not live. So at least I'm not going to get the flu severely if I get it," said Ron Taffera, from Bear Creek Village.

The Department of Health gave some guidance on getting the vaccine.

Anyone older than six months can get the vaccine and can either opt to get a shot or a nasal spray.

If you have insurance, it's a benefit that is covered by almost all carriers.

If you don't have insurance, you can call the state's health center to get a free vaccine.

Many grocery stores, pharmacies, and doctors' offices have the vaccine available.

But when it comes to getting the flu shot, many people still have mixed thoughts.

"I think flu shots are a necessity, I am getting one this year and I get one every year, and I recommend everyone get one every year unless they have some reason not to get one," said Shivaun O'Donnell, from Wilkes-Barre.

"I've not quite to concerned with the coronavirus nor the flu. I'm a healthy young, middle-aged man, so I think my immune system is healthy enough to take care of itself," said Sean Markert, from Luzerne.

To help those get their flu shots, Wilkes-Barre City Health Department is offering free flu shots to city residents through a drive-thru.

"We want to reduce the critical complications between influenza and COVID-19, and additionally the fewer people that get influenza that means there's more capacity for hospitals to handle uh COVID-19 patients," Henry Radulski, Wilkes-Barre Director of Health.

Now starting the first week of October a trailer will visit six neighborhoods in Wilkes-Barre.

The flu vaccine is free to residents with a valid ID who currently live in the city.