WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — The DEP was called to a home in Luzerne County for an unusual liquid coming out of the ground.

Officials say the liquid was actually heating oil from a broken tank at an abandoned home on Circle Avenue near Wapwallopen.

More than 100 gallons spilled into Wapwallopen Creek.