Work begins on new LCTA headquarters in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Monday is demolition day at the Murray Complex along Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre
The 12-acre site is set to become the Luzerne County Transportation Authority's new home.
Right now, the LCTA has two headquarters in Kingston and Forty Fort.
The new headquarters in Wilkes-Barre is expected to cost up to $27 million. It's made possible by grants from PennDOT and the Federal Transit Administration, as well as money from the city of Wilkes-Barre.
