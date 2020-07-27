x
Work begins on new LCTA headquarters in Wilkes-Barre

The demolition marks a big step forward for the agency that runs buses in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Monday is demolition day at the Murray Complex along Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre

The 12-acre site is set to become the Luzerne County Transportation Authority's new home.

Right now, the LCTA has two headquarters in Kingston and Forty Fort.

The new headquarters in Wilkes-Barre is expected to cost up to $27 million. It's made possible by grants from PennDOT and the Federal Transit Administration, as well as money from the city of Wilkes-Barre.

