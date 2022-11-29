Demolition day for former Nanticoke factory

A decades-long eye-sore and public safety hazard along East Washington Street in the city is finally being torn down.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The sounds of cheers mixed in with the sounds of crumbling bricks as demolition began on the former silk factory, turned warehouse, turned entertainment center on East Washington Street in Nanticoke that's been empty for more than a decade.

"Yeah, it was a silk mill. Then from there, it was a McGregor's. And then from there, it turned into the bowling alleys and skating, which I spent a lot of weekends in there," said Mayor Kevin Coughlin, Nanticoke.

While many who witnessed the demolition say this is bittersweet to watch, city leaders say demolition was necessary for public safety, and it was part of a state public safety grant that made it possible.

"When I was a kid at 13 and my uncle and we had a great time bowling and skating. And unfortunately, it comes to an end," said Brett Strait, Nanticoke.

"I remember it being in was called McGregor's that men's clothes shirts and all that. And then though, of course, the bowling alley when my kids were small, we had their birthday parties there and, you know, in the skating rink," said Joe Nalepa, Nanticoke.

"We wouldn't ever want to see something fall on somebody walking because there's constantly people walking by there," said Mayor Coughlin.

So what's next for this plot of land? Well, the city tells Newswatch 16 that after this building is torn down and cleaned up, it will be for sale.