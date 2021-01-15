Demand high for new appliances

If you're looking for new appliances, it might be best to get your orders in well in advance before you need them.

EXETER, Pa. — Edward Voitek showed Newswatch 16 around his family's appliance store in Exeter. Thanks to a recent shipment, he says this is the most filled-in the store has looked in a while because products like these are hard to keep in stock. His store continues to be busy, partly because of the pandemic drawing in more customers.

"Since they're spending more time home, for instance, cooking, you want to get a little, maybe a better stove or better washer-dryer, whatever it may be, and plus an extra refrigerator for you if you see something special, or you're afraid of the pandemic going out. You can stock up on those things," Voitek said.

"We've done a lot of, like, kitchen renovations. People are saving up, whether it's using stimulus money, not going out to eat, not going on vacations, they've seen things they'd like to correct in their homes and want to spend money to improve their household and bring up the value of their home," David Voitek added.

The owner says the store just got a shipment in, but most of this is already spoken for, and we'll be heading back out the door pretty soon.

"Supply chain has been a problem, and what I'm experiencing is what everyone is experiencing, so manufacturing is having trouble keeping up," Edward said.

"Refrigeration has been the most difficult to get in right now, and laundry as well, so we've had to sell our display units, pretty much anything we can get our hands on," David said.