Police said several men jumped the driver, and beat and robbed him Wednesday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police are looking for a group of men who beat and robbed a food delivery driver.

The victim told officers he was delivering food to a building along Stanton Street Wednesday night when two men approached him wearing medical face masks.

They asked the driver if he had any marijuana, and when he said no, the men pulled out handguns.