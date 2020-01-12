Extra days in deer season mean more work for processors

The added day of hunting this past Sunday meant more opportunities for hunters to get their tags filled and is keeping deer processing businesses busy.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — While hunters spent the last few days out in the woods trying to bag a trophy deer, employees at Naugle's Custom Butchering and Deer Processing near Hunlock Creek have been hard at work processing the deer that many hunters were able to tag early.

"Those that came in on Saturday morning early might, you know, have a phone call from us yesterday or today. As Saturday went on and Sunday came, they're going to wait probably four or five days," Jennifer Naugle explained.

Naugle says they hire a few extra people during hunting season to help process the deer faster.

Josiah Thomas started on Saturday and says on a busy day, the processing count is high.

"I guess probably 125 deer, that's a fast pace, 125 a day cutting anyway, and it's been pretty busy so far. Yesterday it rained all day, but we were still pretty busy," Thomas said.

Employees at Naugle's say they have seen an increase in people bringing in their deer, but what they're also seeing is an uptick in people donating the meat.

"You're an average hunter; you might go out and get one deer, but for the love of the game. With corona, not much else to do. You go again but don't need the meat, so yeah, we're seeing a lot more donations, and it stays locally right in Wilkes-Barre the week of Christmas, so it's really beneficial," Naugle said.

Garrett Schlosser tagged out with an 11-point buck hunting with his family and brought it to Naugle's for processing. Schlosser says if there is extra meat, they usually donate it to the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program. This year, he decided to keep the meat.

"This year, specifically, being a college student, I wanted to cut down on grocery bills, so it was nice to get a buck this year."