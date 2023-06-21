Dedication set for new playground in Wilkes-Barre

A family from Wilkes-Barre is giving kids a new place to play while honoring the life of their young son who bravely battled cancer.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — For the Gray family, Barney Farms Park in South Wilkes-Barre brings back cherished memories of their eight-year-old son Nathan. He passed away in January of last year.

At the age of two, he was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer.

"We live a couple blocks away, so this was his place to go, especially during Covid when everything was closed we would come down to the park," said Nathan's mom, Patricia Gray.

His mom Patricia Gray shared Nathan's journey on social media.

To honor his young life, the City of Wilkes-Barre helped to install new playground equipment at Barney Farms Park.

The space will soon be dedicated with a new name, "Nathan Gray Memorial Playground."

"It's bittersweet, it's wonderful, it's beautiful, they did such an amazing job, I just wish he was here to see it," said Gray.

Nathan's mom tells Newswatch 16, all of the new playground equipment was requested by Nathan before his passing. Specifically in his favorite color, orange.

"He wanted the workout stuff because he was of course a little tough guy who was big into sports, and at the same time was a little guy and wanted the puppy rockets. The city actually had them designed for Nathan."

The Gray family has now turned their lives orange to always honor Nathan's memory.

"Ever since he was a baby, orange was everything to him and then when we found out he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, it's also the color ribbon for kidney cancer so it stuck. Everything is orange," said Gray.