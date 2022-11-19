Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree

Recruiters and future military candidates gathered Saturday to decorate the Warrior Tree before the lighting ceremony Sunday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County.

Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of Main and Church Streets in the borough.

Anyone is welcome to hang an ornament honoring a veteran in their life.

On Saturday recruiters across all military branches were invited to bring future military men and women to help decorate the tree.

"They all show up every year, whether it's cold, we could have snow on the ground, we never know what we're gonna have when we get out here. And every year they show up, decorate, the kids have a great time. And then we set up everything for tomorrow, for our big day," said Mary Harkenreader, Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project.

The big day includes a parade with Sergeant Santa, followed by a tree lighting ceremony from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Luzerne County.