"Deck the City" holiday contest in Pittston

In lieu of big events because of the pandemic, a city in Luzerne County is still hoping to get the community involved in some holiday cheer.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Traditional symbols of fall are fading from Main Street in Pittston.

In some cases, to make room for holiday decorations, like a snowman on Mill Street.

Folks with the Downtown Pittston Partnership hope this is just the beginning for holiday decorations.

The organization is hosting its first "Deck the City" holiday decorating contest to make it happen.

"The idea is that we're going to do a contest out in the neighborhoods and in the business district, and it will be judged on decoration and lighting of the structures," said Pittston City Mayor, Michael Lombardo.

The holiday contest in Pittston will have awards in four categories.

The best business, the most creative, the people's choice, and the "Clark Griswold" award.

"Which essentially means you put so much lighting on your house, your business, that the person that's most happiest probably PPL," said Lombardo.

The Clark Griswold Award named after the holiday classic movie, "Christmas Vacation", comes with a $250 prize. All other awards come with a $150 prize.

These prizes will be made up of gift cards to local businesses in Pittston.

Mayor Michael Lombardo says events and gatherings are a big part of Pittston's identity.

This is something he hopes will keep spirits up for people in the city as they continue to make adjustments because of the pandemic.

"You know, instead of seeing this as a roadblock I mean it is, but we thought there might be some alternate strategies that we could do something that would be interesting and keep us close to normalcy as we possibly could. And I think that's the way that we get to the place we want to be where we're back to normalcy," said Lombardo.

Registering for the contest is free and must be completed by December 1st.