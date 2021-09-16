Death investigation in Wilkes-Barre

Police were called to the 100 block of Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wilkes-Barre.

Police were called to the 100 block of Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre after someone called 911 saying they found someone dead in the kitchen of the house.

Investigators say the way the victim was found makes the death suspicious, but they do not believe the public is in danger.

Officers are conducting interviews with neighbors nearby.

One neighbor tells Newswatch 16 she sees a lot of activity at night in that area.

Others tell us they were not caught off guard by this sight.

"Not too surprising," said neighbor Kyle Sromovsky. "Cops come by a lot for her, so not really too surprising for there to be cops here, just surprised at how severe it is."