The Luzerne County coroner was called to the scene Tuesday morning.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The coroner is at the scene of a death investigation in Luzerne County.

Police have a section of grass by the railroad tracks sectioned off near Price Street and Railroad Avenue in Kingston.

The Kingston police chief tells Newswatch 16 he called in detectives from his department and the district attorney's office. A state police forensics unit is also investigating.

There is no word on the nature of the investigation.