One dead, one injured after shooting in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting in part of Luzerne County.
Investigators believe John Evans, 29, and Eli Smith, 26, were inside a car at an apartment complex in Edwardsville just before 1 a.m. this morning.
That's when an unknown person began shooting.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene along Roosevelt Street.
Smith was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers say the homicide remains under investigation in Luzerne County.