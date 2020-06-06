One dead, one injured after shooting in Luzerne County

Police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting in part of Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting in part of Luzerne County.

Investigators believe John Evans, 29, and Eli Smith, 26, were inside a car at an apartment complex in Edwardsville just before 1 a.m. this morning.

That's when an unknown person began shooting.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene along Roosevelt Street.

Smith was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.