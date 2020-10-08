Deadly shooting investigation continues

Detectives were back on Boland Avenue executing a search warrant after the weekend's deadly shooting.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police investigators were back on Boland Avenue in Hanover Township executing a search warrant after a deadly shooting took place in the street there over the weekend.

25-year-old Fernando Vasquez-Vittini of Scranton was killed. A second person struck by gunfire had non-life threatening injuries and has not yet been identified.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they're not surprised the investigation led police to the home in 2015, they say it was part of a drug raid.

"Seems like it was continuous at night after dark there's a lot of in and out with the cars you know they'd go for a short period of time and they'd come back, they'd go and come back, go and come back and it was continuous," said neighbor Tom Tabaka.

Tabaka has lived n that street for 32 years. Seeing several criminal investigators on his street isn't ideal.

"Right now we're getting ready to sell our home in the fall, I mean spring rather. So it doesn't make me feel good about selling my home, I mean it doesn't look good, but still we're moving, we're going someplace to retire," added Tabaka.

He's hoping this investigation leads to peace here.

"Yes it's going to be a safer neighborhood. It's a good neighborhood. There's a lot of people here that care about the neighborhood. And I think that the people here want it to stay safe. It's a good place to live, there's not going to let this stuff happen and they're going to keep it clean," said Tabaka.

At last check, investigators do not have a suspect in custody.