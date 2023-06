LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver has died after a wreck on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County .

According to state police, Victor Lysyuk, 60, of North Highlands, California, died after his rig crashed Saturday morning in Dennison Township, near mile marker 267.

Troopers said Lysyuk lost control, drove off an embankment, and rolled several times. He was thrown from the cab and died at the scene.