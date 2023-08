The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday along Nuangola Road in Slocum Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday along Nuangola Road in Slocum Township.

Troopers say the man from Nanticoke veered off the road and struck an embankment.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.