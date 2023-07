A 19-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash near Wilkes-Barre Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation continues after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Luis Perez Cedeno was riding his motorcycle along Laurel Run Road near Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon when he lost control and hit a pole head-on.

He was thrown from the bike.

Perez Cedeno was taken to the hospital, where he later died.