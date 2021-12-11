Deadly hit and run on I-81 South

The hit and run happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was found dead lying in the roadway after a vehicle struck him and took off in Luzerne County.

State police say they were called out to the exit ramp off Interstate 81 South in Butler Township just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

That's where they found 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez Moya of Hazleton deceased.

Evidence at the scene suggests a semi-truck or tractor-trailer struck Moya before fleeing onto I-80 West.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Hazleton.