WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A deadly fire last week at an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out at the Genetti Complex on East Market Street around 2 a.m. on January 25.

One man died, and more than 100 people were forced out.

A state police fire marshal did not say how the fire started here in Wilkes-Barre.