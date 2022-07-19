One person dies in Plains Township fire

The fire started in a home on Parkview Drive around 2 p.m.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person has died after a house fire in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire started in a home along Parkview Drive in Plains Township around 2 p.m.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that this fire is not suspicious. The investigation is being handled by the Plains Township police with assistance from state police and the Scranton Fire Department.

The victim's name has not been released.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Developing story; check back for updates.