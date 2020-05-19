Teammates remember athlete killed in crash

A community in Luzerne County is mourning the loss of a young man who was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Football players at Wyoming Area are mourning the loss of 2019 graduate Jake Busch, 19, who was killed in a car crash early Monday morning in Dallas Township.



"I feel like everyone's a family here in Warrior Nation, and no matter what happens, everyone will pull together for each other, and Jake was a part of our Warrior football family and he would say how Warrior Nation came together and everyone's heartbroken for him and his family, it's just so sad," said former teammate Dominic Deluca.

"Mainly, I just first thought about his family and what they are going through, because you know, not only do you have the COVID-19 pandemic going on, but now you have to Deal with a death in the family. It's horrific, I couldn't imagine having to go through that," said former teammate Derek Ambrosino.

According to police, Busch was one of three young men in a vehicle that lost control and crashed into a tree on Kunkle Alderson Road near Harveys Lake.

Jake was a passenger and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and a second passenger survived the crash and were rushed to the hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

"Down at the memorial, I just placed a little football there for him from one of the cheerleaders that they threw up into the crowd, and you know it was just a nice tip to the hat to him, you know? He was a great teammate and a great person to be around, there's just a big outpouring of support from the community but to everyone is sending prayers to his family as well as the other victims in the crash," Ambrosino said.

Former teammates say Busch will be remembered fondly as a fun-loving friend and a great teammate.

Deluca told us about a moment on the field last season involving a special friend of the team and Jake that will always stay with him.

"Jimmy Miller, he's a fan favorite, he's a team favorite also, everyone loves him and Pittston last year, my junior year, we put him in at tight end and threw a pass and he caught it and Jake Busch was right there on him and was the first one to celebrate with him. It's awesome. My mom captured the whole thing with pictures and it heartwarming what kind of a person he was."