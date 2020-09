The wreck happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person has died after an early morning crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

The coroner's office confirmed the death after the crash between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

It happened around 5 a.m. on I-81 north between the Nuangola exit (159) and the Nanticoke exit (164) in Hanover Township.

One lane of the highway was closed until after 10 a.m., according to PennDOT.