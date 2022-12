A passenger in a car died after being hit by a construction vehicle in Salem Township.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County.

Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11.

Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.

The passenger of that car, Ronald Scherer, 87, of Huntington Mills, died at the hospital.

There is no word on charges related to the deadly crash.