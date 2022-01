The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Fairview Township.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A road in Luzerne County was closed for several hours due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened along Lake Road in Fairview Township Sunday afternoon.

According to police one person was killed and two others injured when the car went off the road and struck a tree.

Officials say the icy conditions likely played a factor in the crash.

The deadly wreck is still under investigation in Luzerne County.