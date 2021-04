A part of Route 239 near Mocanaqua is closed due to a deadly crash.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A road is closed after a deadly crash in Luzerne County Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. along Route 239 in Conyngham Township near Mocanaqua.

The road is closed between Pond Hill Mountain Road and Main Street in Conyngham.

State police and the coroner are on scene.

A utility pole is damaged and wires are down.

Authorities have not said who died in the crash.