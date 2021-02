The wreck happened before 10 a.m. Friday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a road in Luzerne County Friday morning.

State police confirm one person died when a car and dump truck collided just before 10 a.m. Friday on Route 115 in Buck Township, near White Haven.

Troopers say the road was snow-covered and that may have played a role in the deadly crash.