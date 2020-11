Police say the wreck happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning along St. John's Road near Drums.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed in an overnight crash in part of Luzerne County.

Police say the wreck happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning along St. John's Road near Drums.

The driver was pronounced dead by the coroner.

A passenger in the car was not injured.