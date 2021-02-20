Dead of winter diehards

Believe it or not, they are people who find time get outside and exercise in this frigid, wintry weather we're having.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Thirteen-year-old Utley sounds rough, but that's how he says hello to passersby as he goes on a daily walk at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

"We've been here every day but one day this winter."

George Parker says he's been walking here almost every day for nearly 50 years because, in the 1970s, this park was his saving grace.

"I've come into this park since 1973. We were in the 1972 flood, and we lived in a trailer in this park. And we've been coming every day since," Parker said. "It brings back a lot of memories. It was a good time at that time to come to the park, and it's still a good time, and he wants to come every day."

Some people had reasons that aren't as sentimental, but they would argue they're equally significant.

"I got to keep that Grim Reaper at bay, and I think this is important to do, I really do.

Ed Geida of Trucksville says he'll continue to come here three to five days a week no matter the weather.

"There's a lot of things you can do here, but you got to force yourself to do it. Hardest part is getting moving, getting motivated as I look at it."

We asked some exercising on the levee in Kingston in 18-degree weather why exercising inside or at home wasn't as appealing.