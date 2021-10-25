Now former DBi employees speaking out

The company which employed about 150 people locally and nearly 2,000 nationally closed abruptly last Friday.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Former employees of DBi Services in Hazleton tell Newswatch 16 the workday started as usual last Friday morning. But an afternoon virtual meeting scheduled for all employees was actually a 3-minute video informing them the doors would close permanently at 5 pm that day.

"So needless to say I was very, very shocked. Basically, there was absolutely no notice, whatsoever," an employee said.

We spoke to several employees, who chose to stay anonymous, about how the events unfolded last Friday. About 150 people worked at the branch in Luzerne County; the company worked to maintain roads and bridges.

"If you were going to end my career on a Friday, you would at least get severance pay for the hard work that all of us have put into the company to keep it running, to the keep the roads safe, to keep each other safe, I never in a million years thought that it would be the way it was done, never."

Employees say they were informed they will receive their final paycheck and their health insurance will be covered through the end of the month, so it has been a weekend of trying to figure out what is next.

"Instantly I cried, I'm not going to lie. You plan for the holidays coming up, you put money away for this, away for that."

There were cars in the parking lot and there has been activity on the property throughout the day Monday, but Newswatch 16 was denied a comment.

Employees say there have been layoffs since the pandemic.

"It was just very sad, very sad the way they handled it. Relationships started to crumble. You could just feel it going downhill."

But despite that, they never expected things to go down like this.

"Even there I still felt there was hope, that maybe we could bounce back, but I guess it just wasn't meant to be."