Daylight saving: Tedious work for clock stores

Workers at Ye Olde Clock & Gift Shoppe say it takes about two days to change all of their clocks ahead.

DALLAS, Pa. — While most digital clocks and smartphones turn themselves ahead automatically for Daylight Saving Time, that's not the case for everyone.

Workers at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas have hundreds of clocks to change.

And it takes about two days to turn all of the hands ahead one hour at the store in Luzerne County.

"First, we get a lot of questions about how to change your own clock, which we're happy to help with. But, we had a customer come in at 12:01 when we open to make sure that everything is changed," said Rebecca Nicely, Ye Olde Clock & Gift Shoppe.