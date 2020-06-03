Daylight saving: love it or hate it

On Saturday night the clocks will be moved one hour ahead to follow daylight saving time but there are some who prefer the change didn't take place.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday night the clocks will be moved one hour ahead to follow daylight saving time.

But there are some who prefer the change didn't take place and that we "lock the clock" on standard time.

"Which I like the premise. We don't need to change the clock. So if we never messed with the clock, picture this: June, the sun would be come up at 4:30 in the morning instead of 5:30," said Joe Snedeker, Newswatch 16.

But some folks getting potato pancakes at St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church in Ashley aren't on board with Joe.

"I don't like that. No. I still like to sleep at that time. I don't want the birds chirping that early," said Bob Hess, Ashley.

"That's too early and then my dogs are going to wanna go out and I have to get up to put them out. No. N O," said Claire Lowe, Warrior Run.

We found one volunteer that agrees with Joe and wants to 'Lock the Clock' on standard time.

"Sun up at 4:30? that's good because my dog is up at 4:30. So now i can sit out on the porch in the summer time at 4:30," said Kevin Hooper, Ashley.

"In the morning and read the paper and the dog can do his thing," said Hooper.

But most like the effect of Daylight Saving Time.

"It seems like you can get more done during the whole day. You go to work okay you're done at work at 5 oclock but then you still have time to mess around," said Larry Casey, Ashley.

Locking the clock or not there was something everyone seems to agree on.