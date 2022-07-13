Davis Motyka From Wyoming Seminary On U17 USA Greco-Roman World Team

Motyka heads to Rome, Italy at the end of July for the World Cadet Wrestling Championships

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A rising junior in the class of 2024 Davis Motyka continues his wrestling training for Wyoming Seminary inside their facility in Edwardsville.At 45 kilograms Motyka earned his spot on the USA Greco-Roman World Team in April. They now head to Rome, Italy at the end of July for the World Cadet Wrestling Championships.

"Yeah I have been working all year. I have been going 6-7 days a week honestly so. We have been going hard and I have been training with some of the best guys in the country getting me ready so," said Davis.

Will Weber is an assistant coach at Wyoming Seminary and the head coach for X-Calibur Athletics. He says Davis is one of the quickest kids he has ever seen wrestle.

"Fast! Fast! It's high pace lots of scoring and getting after it. One of the hardest working individuals. You know great kid on and off the mat. That is really what we strive for here," said Will.

To get ready for his rigorous summer schedule Davis spent 2 weeks at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado learning from the best the sport has to offer. And before the trip to Rome he will head to Fargo North Dakota for USA Nationals and wrestle free-style.

U17 freestyle world team trials results:

Jude Correa 5th place

Vince Bouzakis 5th place

Davis Motyka 4th place

Luke lilledahl (World team member)

Joe Sealey (World team member)



Sem has two freestyle world team members and one Greco world team member!

3 World team members pic.twitter.com/XrynxQZVe2 — Wyoming Seminary Wrestling (@SemWrestling) May 3, 2022

"Yeah I am pretty fast when I wrestle. I just have a distinct fast style just like to always move and keep moving the whole match and tire guys out," added Davis.

We'll Davis has the best of both worlds when it comes to his wrestling career and future not only does he live here locally in Kingston but he trains with one of the best wrestling programs in the country.

"It's definitely going to be a fun time and see a lot of foreign guys from like other countries. It's going to be tough but honestly I think that I have put in all the work this summer and I don't think that anyone is going to stop me," again said Davis.