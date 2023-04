David's Bridal locations in Luzerne County are among those included in the notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — David's Bridal is going to be laying off thousands of workers, according to a notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

That includes locations in Luzerne County.

The notice says more than 9,000 workers will be laid off nationwide.

There are 15 David's Bridal stores in the state.

Those layoffs could begin as soon as this month.