Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre

Dancers showed off their moves for a good cause Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — 10 local celebrities were paired with area performers to compete and raise money in the dance competition Saturday night.

Newswatch 16's very own Chelsea Strub participated this year as one of the celebrity dancers.

The F.M. Kirby Center was filled with performers decked out in their costumes and those who came to see the show.

The event raised money for KISS Children's Theatre in Wilkes-Barre.

"Any kid who can really use this to grow during those awkward years, when they're going from kids to teens, to young adults, and they can use this to become the person that they want to become in life, I think there's nothing else like it," said Jovon Barnes, KISS Theatre Assistant Choreographer & Contestant.

Kiss Theater is an inclusive children's theatre with a mission to provide arts education to all kids in the Wyoming Valley.

Chelsea Strub won Second place in the People's Choice Award along with her partner Mike Walton. First place went to Justin Correll and Emily Coolbaugh.

Jessica Cronauer and partner John Toussaint won the Judge's Award at the event in Wilkes-Barre.