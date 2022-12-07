Dance studio offering adapted camp

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress tells us about an upcoming dance class that aims to accommodate children of all abilities.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Angela Martino-Higdon has been teaching the art of dance for nearly 15 years at Encore School of Dance in Mountain Top. She expanded just before the pandemic struck, creating the Northeast Dance Outreach with the needs of her Daughters lily and Ana in mind.

"It's inspired by my two daughters that we adopted from Bulgaria. They came home with a lot of special needs, and I was finding there wasn't a lot out there for them and seeing how powerful dance and music was for them. When the music comes on, it's almost medicinal for them."

So Martino-Higdon wanted more kids to have the opportunity to have that feeling. Next month, the studio will offer an adapted dance camp for children ages 4 and up to experience a dance class with a parent or caregiver.

"I get a little bit of info about them beforehand, so I know if they are fearful of bright lights, and I try to make it as calm as we can. We also have a sensory room."

Encore School of Dance made sure all its classes are inclusive for dancers of all abilities. No student is turned away. Instead, they're paired with a buddy to walk them through the moves.

Nicole Langan is one of those buddies.

"It's really nice getting to give children the opportunity that may not have the opportunity otherwise. They get the chance to do some normal stuff and just have fun," Langan said.

The adapted camp is free to attend, making it a priceless activity for families to enjoy together.

