Dalton native debuts art show

PITTSTON, Pa. — A special art showing Saturday in Luzerne County.
82-year-old Frances Kavulich of Dalton saw the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue her lifelong passion for watercolor painting.
Fran began taking online art classes and created thousands of paintings over the past few years.
Many of her works were displayed at Art E Fekts Gallery in Pittston Saturday.
"Well, I never thought I would get to this stage, but I just started taking youtube classes from people all over the country, all over the world really, and every morning I would do that, and then every afternoon I would paint what I learned. I couldn't even draw in the beginning, not anything," said Fran Kavulich, artist.
To see more of Fran's artwork, visit her website by clicking here.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.