DA: Armed citizen returned fire during parking lot shooting

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Someone fired back at the alleged shooter at a shopping center in Luzerne County earlier this month, according to the Luzerne County district attorney.
Christopher Carmona from New York City is charged with shooting a woman outside her car in the Walmart parking lot in Pittston Township on June 1.
D.A. Sam Sanguedolce confirms that someone legally carrying a gun was at the nail salon, heard gunshots, went outside, and returned fire.
Carmona is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm, and other charges.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting in Luzerne County.
