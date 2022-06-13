DA: Armed citizen returned fire during parking lot shooting

Christopher Carmona from New York City is charged with shooting a woman outside her car in a parking lot in Pittston Township on June 1.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Someone fired back at the alleged shooter at a shopping center in Luzerne County earlier this month, according to the Luzerne County district attorney.

Christopher Carmona from New York City is charged with shooting a woman outside her car in the Walmart parking lot in Pittston Township on June 1.

D.A. Sam Sanguedolce confirms that someone legally carrying a gun was at the nail salon, heard gunshots, went outside, and returned fire.

Carmona is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm, and other charges.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting in Luzerne County.