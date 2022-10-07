Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

The community effort continues to support this year's Go Joe 25 campaign.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center.

The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought it's stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.

The event featured instructors from the studio who lead supporters through three different rides with a live DJ and the promise of a beverage at the end of the workout as well as raffle baskets and this year's Go Joe merchandise.

"Well, all of these, we call them the go Joe ride along events. They're really about creating that enthusiasm and excitement about the GojoE ride, which is at the end of July. So pretty much in June in July, our committee has worked with others in the community to play in the events and it helps everybody to feel a part of it," said Sister MaryAlice Jacquinot, President of St. Joseph's Center.

"So we love getting involved with the community and raising funds any way that we can help places like St. Joseph's Center and things like that is always a great opportunity for not only us but the charities as well who are in need of our help and our sweat," said Erica Zangardi, The Cycle Yard.

Like MaryAlice said all of these events are leading up to the end of the month's ride and festival for St. Joseph's Center.

If you want to participate in an event to support the cause head to their website by clicking here.