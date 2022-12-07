x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Cycling studio in Luzerne County hosts Go Joe 25 fundraiser

Anthracycle in Pittston hosted both stationary cycling classes and a 25-mile bike ride.

More Videos

PITTSTON, Pa. — There was action on wheels over the weekend in Luzerne County supporting an important cause for us at WNEP-TV.

Anthracycle in Pittston hosted stationary cycling classes and a 25-mile bike ride to support Go Joe 25, raising money for St. Joseph's Center.

The bike classes on Saturday were held in the parking lot with a live DJ. The bike ride was 25 miles around downtown Pittston.

"Because we have a stationary bike, indoor cycling studio, we thought it'd be great to join into the cause by doing an indoor bike class outside and then also doing a road cycling portion of it and to celebrate the 25th anniversary. The road cyclists are doing five five-mile loops," said Jenna Strzelecki, owner of Anthracite Fitness Factory.

If you want to help out Go Joe 25, you can find more information here.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.  

Paid Advertisement