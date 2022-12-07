Cycling studio in Luzerne County hosts Go Joe 25 fundraiser

PITTSTON, Pa. — There was action on wheels over the weekend in Luzerne County supporting an important cause for us at WNEP-TV.

The bike classes on Saturday were held in the parking lot with a live DJ. The bike ride was 25 miles around downtown Pittston.

"Because we have a stationary bike, indoor cycling studio, we thought it'd be great to join into the cause by doing an indoor bike class outside and then also doing a road cycling portion of it and to celebrate the 25th anniversary. The road cyclists are doing five five-mile loops," said Jenna Strzelecki, owner of Anthracite Fitness Factory.